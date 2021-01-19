Volunteers needed to help seniors get shots

Luzerne County Cares Commission is calling on drivers to transport seniors in need to COVID-19 vaccination sites when they open.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you drive and want to help those most vulnerable get to a COVID-19 vaccination site, the Luzerne County Cares Commission is looking for you.

Last week, the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency and the commission came together to create a volunteer list of those who would be interested in driving senior citizens to and from vaccination sites.

"We know that not everybody has accessible rides, and people may be afraid to leave the house, so we just want to make it easier for them to get their vaccines and hopefully make the community a little bit safer," said Matthew Vough, a member of the Luzerne County Council.

So far, 45 volunteers have donated their time to drive seniors to vaccination sights when they become available, and that number is expected to go up. Volunteers say they want to help those who are at high risk.

"Senior citizens are the ones that are getting hit by this dreadful disease, so It makes sense that Councilman Vough has instituted this procedure, and I thought it was a great idea, so I volunteered to help with our elderly," said Mark Finkelstein, a volunteer.

"I'll tell you it's very rewarding giving back to the community, you know, being able to help people during these times. You know our goal is to help the needy everywhere," said Joesph Grilli, vice-chair with the Luzerne County Cares Commission.

To keep both drivers and seniors getting vaccinated safe, the commission is working on background checks, liability waivers, and even vaccines for all volunteers involved.