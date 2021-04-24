Volunteers help tidy up Kirby Park

More than 300 volunteers came out Saturday to help.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre worked to restore Martz Pavilion at Kirby Park to its former glory on Saturday.

The Leadership Core Class of 2021 teamed up with the city for the effort.

More than 300 volunteers, including 80 from Wilkes University's sports teams, worked to pick up leaves and trash, repaint sidewalks, and build picnic tables.

"It's super exciting to be out here as a team, you know, giving back to our community and doing what we can. Especially locally with our community park here in Wilkes Barre, close to where we play, so it's really nice to just give back," said Mackenzie Sweeney, Wilkes University field hockey player.