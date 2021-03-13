Volunteers clean up streets in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A group of volunteers spent the sunny Saturday cleaning up the streets of Wilkes-Barre.
The group gathered in the morning along Hazle Street.
Kids and adults took part in the effort to tidy up this part of the Diamond City.
"We're generally trying to pretty up the spot in front of the wall and as far up and down as we can go. But whenever we do these, we also hope are hoping we can kind of inspire people to join in!" said Mark Shaffer of Wilkes-Barre.
The clean-up crew told Newswatch 16 they meet every other weekend in Wilkes-Barre.