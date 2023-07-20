Volunteers celebrate PA Day

Communities all across the Commonwealth committed their efforts to projects to make Pennsylvania a place to be proud of.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Boxes of food were packed up inside the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Food Bank in Luzerne County.

Throughout the day, different groups of people donated their time as part of PA Day.

"Volunteerism is so important for communities, and the main goal here today is Pennsylvanians helping other Pennsylvanians," said Drew Popish from Governor Shapiro's office.

PA Day is coordinated through America250PA, with help from area organizations.

"America250PA decided to make this our largest volunteer effort of the year. Last year we packed almost 9000 boxes with feeding Pennsylvania," said Katie Koss of America250PA.

Employees at the Weinberg Food Bank say they're happy for the extra help and enthusiasm from the volunteers.

"I'm hoping we pack a lot of boxes. I'm not setting a limit. If I set a limit, I will want to overachieve that goal. So we're here, and we're not leaving until the boxes are done," said Popish.

Scranton Tomorrow joined in on the PA Day initiative with support from America250PA and other community organizations.

Volunteers were collecting single-use coffee pods to recycle, an effort that the group started in November.

"We filled up one box, and we've filled lots since. Up until this morning, we've collected 20,000, and we'll probably hit another 20,000 just today," said Steve Ward, Scranton Tomorrow Project Manager.

"There's so many different opportunities. We're working with the legislature, we're working with the children in classrooms, we're working with just everyday Pennsylvanians," added Koss.

America250PA will be planning other events ahead of celebrating America's 250th anniversary in 2026.