Volunteer fire company holds food distribution

This is the second time, since the start of the pandemic, that Tilbury Station has held a food distribution.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Plymouth Township Fire Rescue Tilbury Station 169 teamed up with the CEO Weinberg Food Bank to provide food for families in the Greater Nanticoke School District who may be in need during this time.

They were prepared to feed 500 people.

"We're here to say 'look, we're going to give you a hand.' You're our friends, you're our neighbors. You supported us, we're here to support you," said Francis O'Looney of West Nanticoke.