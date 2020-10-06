Virtual walk for a healthy community

Some events are finding ways to still take place online to make sure nonprofits are not left behind.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Last year's Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community took place at PNC Field in Moosic.

"What Highmark does is underwrite 100% of the costs of the walk so a nonprofit organization can sign up to participate, and then when they fundraise, they keep every dollar that they are able to raise," explained Katie Kemmerer, Highmark's Community Affairs Regional Manager for Northeast Pennsylvania.

Kemmerer explained that this year the walk will still go on, but virtually, so non-profits can still get support.

"There's groups like Maternal and Family Health Services, Commission on Economic Opportunity, Valhalla Veterans Services, lots of different organizations that you can kind of pick and choose which mission you'd like to support," she added.

Anyone who wants to participate in the walk will need to register on the event's website before July 15 and then go out and take a walk.

"Where ever is comfortable and where ever is safe and convenient, as long as you want or as short as you want. Some folks are doing it on treadmills at home, some folks are walking around the block with their family," said Kemmerer.

Highmark is encouraging anyone participating to post photos or videos of their walk on the event's Facebook page. So far Kemmerer says it's gotten a lot of support.

"I think that everybody knows that it's a really difficult time for our community and everybody wants to pull together and support our non-profit partners," added Kemmerer.