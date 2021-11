The convention took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Woodlands Inn in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre, hosted the LP Vinyl Record and CD Show on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dealers from all over the Northeast offered tens of thousands of LP Vinyl Records, CDs, 45s, DVDs, books, ephemera, etc. of all genres.

Free admission was offered at 10 a.m. while early admission before 10 a.m. cost $5.

Face masks were strongly encouraged for the indoor event.