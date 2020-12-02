Holding onto hope in Luzerne County

About 15 people gathered for the candlelight vigil at Patriot Park in Nanticoke. They've been meeting every year, on the night Phylicia Thomas disappeared.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends marked 16 years since a woman's disappearance.

About 15 people gathered for the candlelight vigil at Patriot Park in Nanticoke

They've been meeting every year, on the night Phylicia Thomas disappeared.

The 22-year-old went to a party on February 11, 2004 and was never heard from again.

Her family believes she was killed there.

Phylicia's mother is still hoping for results.

"I have to be optimistic. I'm gonna find her," said Pauline Bailey, Phylicia's mother.