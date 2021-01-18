Vigil held in memory of murder victim

Dozens of people showed up outside Faith Baptist Church for a vigil in Mary Barrett's memory.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Friends and family gathered in Luzerne County to remember a woman murdered last week, allegedly by her own husband.

A vigil was held to honor Mary Barrett.

Barrett's friends say she loved her community in Plymouth and it's clear they loved her back.

"We put together a vigil for her to celebrate her life hoping it will bring a little bit of healing to her family who will be in attendance tonight, and to our community who are all hurting over this," said Adam Morehart, Mary's friend.

Mary was murdered last week, her husband Daniel Barrett confessed two days later to killing her inside the couple's home on Gaylord Avenue.

Mary was an Air Force Veteran, involved in area VFWs, and served on Plymouth's Planning Commission.

"She was very special to a lot of people so it was devastating to hear, as a friend, as a coworker, to our community that she loved and did so much for," Morehart said.

Family members, friends, neighbors, and coworkers shared stories about Mary's kind heart, hardworking nature, and dedication.

The vigil aimed to make some sense of this tragedy that has shocked Plymouth and to honor one of its neighbors who won't soon be forgotten.