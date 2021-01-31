Vigil held in memory of murder victim

It has been 15 years since the unsolved murder in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held in Luzerne County on Saturday night.

The vigil marks 15 years since the unsolved murder of Patricia Moreton.

Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment on Hazle Street in 2006.

No one has ever been charged with the crime.

Moreton's family holds the vigil at the Luzerne County Courthouse every year, in remembrance of her.

They also hope that someday, someone will come forward with information about her murder.

"The longer we go without anyone having been arrested and make them pay for what happened, the harder it gets. 15 years. Somebody is walking free being with their family, being with their loved ones, doing their thing and we don't have her. This is what we're doing," said Cathy Stephens and Debbie Ankudovich, sisters of the victim.

The case remains an open investigation in Wilkes-Barre.