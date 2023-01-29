Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton.
Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006.
Her murder remains unsolved.
Every year Moreton's family members gather at the Luzerne County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil in her memory and in the hopes that one day, they'll get closure.
"We are here today to help people remember Patty and let people know that Patty meant something to every one of us that are here. And hopefully, by doing this, someday somebody will come up, and somebody will say something that will help lead to capturing the person that did it to her," said Cathy Stephens, Patricia's sister.
Patricia Moreton's case remains an open investigation in Wilkes-Barre.
