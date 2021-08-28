Vigil held in Luzerne County to honor fallen troops

A gathering of peace and support for our troops in Afghanistan and their families at home took place on Saturday night in Luzerne County.
Patriots Cove, Your Dash 365, One Mi22ion Salute, and the Luzerne County Fair joined forces to hold a vigil at the fairgrounds near Dallas.
The candlelight vigil was in memory of the 13 service men and women killed earlier this week in a bombing near the Kabul airport.
"I'm absolutely heartbroken for those that we've lost. And I think there's also a sense of unity here this evening which gives me an inner strength. The opportunity and the passion to hopefully overcome this tragedy and we can see from the people who were here this evening, the feelings, the love, the support for all of our military," said Maureen Oremu of Lake Township.
About 40 people came out to honor our fallen troops at the vigil in Luzerne County.