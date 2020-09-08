x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

luzerne-county

Vigil held for teen who was struck by a train

Dozens of friends, family, and strangers came out to honor Gabriel Albertelli.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A vigil was held Saturday night for a man hit and killed by a train earlier this week.

People came out to remember 19-year-old Gabriel Albertelli.

He was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a train between Pittston Township and Plains.

Friends and family came out for a candlelight service at Solomon Plains Elementary School in honor of Albertelli.

The accident remains under investigation by both local authorities and the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Luzerne County.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Luzerne County