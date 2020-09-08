Vigil held for teen who was struck by a train

Dozens of friends, family, and strangers came out to honor Gabriel Albertelli.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A vigil was held Saturday night for a man hit and killed by a train earlier this week.

People came out to remember 19-year-old Gabriel Albertelli.

He was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a train between Pittston Township and Plains.

Friends and family came out for a candlelight service at Solomon Plains Elementary School in honor of Albertelli.