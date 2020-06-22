Vigil held to remember local fire chief

A community came together Sunday to remember an area fire chief who was shot to death after a property dispute with his neighbor last week.

Folks gathered at the home of Bob Kile Senior along Route 92 near Harding Sunday for a candlelight vigil.

Kile was shot to death Friday by his neighbor, Peter Gillis after the two got into a disagreement over a property dispute.

Kile was the chief of the Mount Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Company.

People here say he was a good guy, who was always willing to help out in this small community.

More than 100 people came out to pay their respects to Bob Kile Senior.