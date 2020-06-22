Vigil held to remember local fire chief

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A community came together Sunday to remember an area fire chief who was shot to death after a property dispute with his neighbor last week.
Folks gathered at the home of Bob Kile Senior along Route 92 near Harding Sunday for a candlelight vigil.
Kile was shot to death Friday by his neighbor, Peter Gillis after the two got into a disagreement over a property dispute.
Kile was the chief of the Mount Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Company.
People here say he was a good guy, who was always willing to help out in this small community.
More than 100 people came out to pay their respects to Bob Kile Senior.
Gillis is locked up on homicide charges after the deadly shooting in Luzerne County.