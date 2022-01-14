Longtime video business closes up shop in Luzerne County

After decades in business, a couple from Luzerne County is retiring. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us what they're leaving behind and what's for sale.

WYOMING, Pa. — Movies, memorabilia, collector's items, keepsakes, and more are just some of the things up for sale Friday and Saturday, as Hazel and Jim Pepe close up their businesses on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming.

Since the 80's the pair has run a video store and gift shop called Pepe’s Avenue Video store and Crystie’s Gifts and More. The pandemic forced them to shut their doors, and now they say it's time to put everything inside up for sale and retire.

"It's emotional, you know. It's going to be emotional for us that you know we're going to have the building gone, and we're not going to be in it, you know, not be able to walk through those doors again, you know. It's a little bit emotional but I think we'll get over it," said owner Hazle Pepe.

The liquidation sale will run Friday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continue Saturday morning from 9 until noon.

Everything must go.

"But like all the nice Amish furnitures and benches and lighthouse over there, everything. Just there's so many nice things lamps, the touch lamps. We have so many items, candles," added Hazle.

It's hosted by WV Estates Liquidation Sales.

After 33 years, Hazel and Jim Pepe are closing the doors of the businesses they say are responsible for countless memories for their family.