Victorian tea party held in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — Workers at a library in Luzerne County invited people to a tea party Sunday afternoon.
The Friends of The Pittston Memorial Library hosted a Victorian and Edwardian fashion tea.
Speaker and TV personality Victoriana Lady Lisa presented fashion and accessories from that era.
A tea party followed the presentation.
"We want to open up everything to the community for the children. We want to give them an opportunity to partake of the wonderful activities and events that we have here. So it's very important that we raise the money because we are an outreach to the community and we love that we are here for the community," said Victoriana Lady Lisa.
All proceeds from the fashion tea will benefit children's programs at the library in Pittston.
