Victims of deadly Shickshinny fire identified

The blaze roared through the home in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — The names of the victims of Wednesday's deadly fire in Luzerne County have been released.

The fire started around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in a home on Furnace Street in Shickshinny, and took the lives of four family members.

According to Luzerne County coroner, Jean Jones, 68; Georgette Shoemaker, 40; Harley Jones, 18; and George Shoemaker, 15 all died of smoke inhalation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.