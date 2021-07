The fire started in an apartment on West River Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman who died after a fire in Luzerne County has been identified.

According to the coroner, Karen Turkington, 52, died at the hospital after fire hit an apartment on West River Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

About 50 people from 25 apartments were displaced, according to the fire chief.