Victim advocates hope 'not guilty' verdict does not discourage people from coming forward

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Former Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Robert Collins was acquitted of more than 30 charges relating to allegations by seven different women who testified he assaulted them on the job.

Attorney Barry Dyller is still representing the alleged victims in a civil case against Collins; he's hoping that trial goes their way.

"In a criminal case like the Collins case, unless things came out perfectly, which they did not in that case, the jury has an obligation to say well maybe there is a reasonable doubt and we can't put him in jail forever," said Dyller.

The fuzzy memories of the women who came forward played a role in creating reasonable doubt in the trial, people with the Victims Resource Center say that's not surprising.

"Memories that people have are sometimes either distorted or impaired due to the trauma that people experience," said Suzanne Beck of the Victims Resource Center. "So when people don't have their memories in a linear fashion, that's normal behavior."

The Victims Resource Center has been helping sexual assault and abuse victims for 46 years.

Beck says everyone responds to an attack differently.

"There is no one right way to respond to being sexually assaulted and that's what we have to do to educate our community and educate our potential jurors," she explained.

But whether victims want to try to pursue justice through the legal system or not, advocates say coming forward is still important.

"Just as important it empowers other people. One brave person comes forward, others come forward too. It's empowering. it's 'She told her story, now let me tell what happened to me,'" said Dyller.

"We'll still provide them with support, with counseling, with whatever services they want whether or not they choose to go through the justice system. If they do chose that we will support them, if not we can still be there to support them if they choose to do that in the future," Beck added.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault and you are nervous about coming forward, the Victims Resource Center can provide you with support or counseling in the meantime.