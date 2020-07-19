Food truck fundraiser for Luzerne County VFW

A VFW in Luzerne County's fundraisers have been hit hard by COVID-19 this year. Saturday they held an event to try and raise some money for the place in Duryea.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A VFW in Luzerne County was just one of the many organizations that had to cancel a slew of fundraisers this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Saturday Post 1227 in Duryea welcomed the community to the place along Stephenson Street to a food festival.

Vendors dished up barbecue, potato pancakes, crab cakes, and even popcorn.

Admission was $5 and all the proceeds benefit the VFW in Duryea.

"We're just trying to do a great community event today which is great. There's not a lot of places right now that are doing food trucks and bbq and outdoor food right now so we have a lot of families coming down," said Mark Hoover, VFW member.

All guests were asked to wear masks and social distance.