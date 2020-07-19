Food truck fundraiser for Luzerne County VFW

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A VFW in Luzerne County was just one of the many organizations that had to cancel a slew of fundraisers this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Saturday Post 1227 in Duryea welcomed the community to the place along Stephenson Street to a food festival.
Vendors dished up barbecue, potato pancakes, crab cakes, and even popcorn.
Admission was $5 and all the proceeds benefit the VFW in Duryea.
"We're just trying to do a great community event today which is great. There's not a lot of places right now that are doing food trucks and bbq and outdoor food right now so we have a lot of families coming down," said Mark Hoover, VFW member.
All guests were asked to wear masks and social distance.
Sanitizing stations were also set up throughout the grounds at the VFW in Luzerne County.