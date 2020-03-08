Barbecue fundraiser raises money for American Legion in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — A delicious way to raise money for an American Legion post in Luzerne County.
The Duryea American Legion held a barbecue chicken dinner Sunday afternoon.
People spent the day prepping and packing more than 100 meals for folks in the community.
"We're doing it to raise money for the post. We obviously can't be open right now at this time so we're trying to do what we can to keep the place going," said Nicole Vaivada.
The American Legion post plans to host similar fundraisers every Sunday in Luzerne County.