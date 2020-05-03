Veterans showcase skills in talent competition

In addition to performing arts, veterans had the opportunity to enter artwork and written work into the competition.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Songwriting, singing and dancing are just some of the skills area veterans showcased at the VA Hospital's 12th Annual Creative Arts Competition.

"Oh, we did a beautiful job, it was nice," said World War II veteran John Wrazien of Dupont who played the drums in a musical entry.

"Well, it's just a wonderful thing to do because you get a chance to do performing that you couldn't do anywhere else and it really helps to fulfill your creative urges and get your juices flowing and everything," said Robert Rushalk of Freeland.

For some performers, it brings back memories of their time in the service.

"I've just always done that. Even in the military, we had to sing cadence and all that and then when I got here, this group accepted me and then we just blossomed," said Dominick Riccardo of Scranton.

In addition to performing arts, veterans had the opportunity to enter artwork and written work into the competition.

"It's amazing some of the stuff that these people are doing and they're not in good shape and neither am I," laughed Bill Kuklewicz of Wilkes-Barre Township.

"It's not the competition it's just to see the people come out," added Michael Weber of Wilkes-Barre.

"For a lot of people it really helps them with their PTSD and it's important to have these things," said Rushalk.