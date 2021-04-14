Veterans reflect on President Biden's troop withdrawal

It was the attacks on September 11, 2001, that prompted the United States and its allies to invade Afghanistan. President Biden says the withdrawal will begin May 1.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The officers of American Legion Post 815 in Wilkes-Barre Township gathered for a meeting to discuss how they'll honor Memorial Day coming up next month.

They all heard about President Biden's plan to have all the troops brought home from Afghanistan by September 11, with the president saying 20 years has been long enough to be occupying a country.

Robert Charnichko is the Post Commander who was in Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom and also served two tours in Bosnia.

He agrees with the president but has some reservations about the decision.



“We have been there, I think, long enough,” said Charnichko. “My concern, first concern would be for the afghan civilians. as long as it doesn't impact on them.”



“Well, it should have been earlier, but he's waiting until September, so we'll see what happens there,” said Tom Wheeler, a Vietnam veteran.

Members at the post say they weren't able to do anything to mark Memorial Day last year because of the pandemic.

This year they say they'll especially remember those who fought and died in Afghanistan.

Joe Wassle is also a Vietnam veteran.

He says post-9/11 troops were fighting a different type of enemy than they did.