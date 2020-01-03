Veterans offered a free meal, clothing, and personal items

The Valor Clinic Foundation organized the event in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Valor Clinic Foundation held an event to help out those less fortunate.

The non-profit, which is committed to improving healthcare and shelter for veterans, provided a free meal, clothing, and personal items to vets in the area.

Any Luzerne County citizen in need was also welcome to take the necessities.

"People care. They want to know how they can help and if you can give them a tangible way, opportunity for them to get out and actually do something that's helpful," said Mark Baylis, founder of the Valor Clinic. "People really rally to that."