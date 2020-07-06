Veterans cook up free meals for families

Members of VFW Post 283 in Kingston cooked up enough spaghetti and meatballs to feed about 200 people at the post on Wyoming Avenue.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County decided to offer free meals to families in Luzerne County.

Members of VFW Post 283 in Kingston cooked up enough spaghetti and meatballs to feed about 200 people at the post on Wyoming Avenue.

The volunteers say it's something they decided to do to help out anyone who may be struggling financially during this time.

"We decided as a post to try to give back to the community, there's a lot of people hurting out there. It's a meal for the day. We're just trying to give back, play our part, do our part, and hopefully it will make somebody's day," said Terry Acker, post commander.

People could come by and pick up the meals take-out style.