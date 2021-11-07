Veterans, first responders honored at concert in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — A free community concert was held tonight in Luzerne County to honor veterans and first responders.
The concert at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds was put on by One Mi22ion Salute.
The group dedicated a therapeutic labyrinth on Sunday night. It was inspired by its mission to provide a groundbreaking form of therapy to veterans and first responders in our area.
"I struggled myself when came back from war, and I experienced post-traumatic growth through an organization called Boulder Crest. It's a nationwide organization that it's kind of tough to get into their program. I went there, and I was able to experience post-traumatic growth. It was something we wanted to bring back to our local community and provide that to veterans and first responders here," said Eric Pimm, an Iraq War Veteran.
The Lance Thomas Band played for the crowd at the event in Luzerne County.