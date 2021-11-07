Veterans, first responders honored at concert in Luzerne County

The group dedicated a therapeutic labyrinth on Sunday night. It was inspired by its mission to provide a groundbreaking form of therapy to veterans and first responders in our area.

"I struggled myself when came back from war, and I experienced post-traumatic growth through an organization called Boulder Crest. It's a nationwide organization that it's kind of tough to get into their program. I went there, and I was able to experience post-traumatic growth. It was something we wanted to bring back to our local community and provide that to veterans and first responders here," said Eric Pimm, an Iraq War Veteran.