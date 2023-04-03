Veterans in Dupont celebrate Navy Seabees' birthday

Lieutenant Commander Virginia "Ginger" York, who served as a nurse in the Navy, was also recognized.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUPONT, Pa. — A special group of veterans are celebrating a birthday this weekend.

The United States Naval Construction Battalions, known as the Navy Seabees, formed in 1942 after Pearl Harbor.

Seabees provide construction support to other military branches, including roads, bridges, bunkers, airfields, and logistics bases.

At the birthday celebration at the VFW in Dupont, Seabees gathered to recognize Lieutenant Commander Virginia "Ginger" York, who served as a nurse in the Navy.

"It was an honor that she was able to speak about her experience during Vietnam. She presented her history of her time in Vietnam," said Constructionman Master Chief Gerald Price, Retired Navy Seabee.

"I'm so happy to take part in their birthday party, which is tomorrow, March the fifth. And they're just they really helped out the Navy. They built our hospitals, and they build so many things for the Navy that we can't do without the Seabees; we just love them," said LCDR Virginia "Ginger" York, retired Navy Nurse.

In addition to her service in vietnam, york was served at Bethesda Naval Hospital, where she was on the operating room staff for President Lyndon B. Johnson's gallbladder and hernia surgeries.