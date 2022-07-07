Veterans' Appreciation Trailer honors those who serve

A veteran in Luzerne County has a unique way to offer thanks to service members.

DUPONT, Pa. — It has taken William Clarke of Dupont a little more than a year to build what he calls his "veterans' appreciation trailer."

"I have the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, the Coast Guard, and of course, a lot of American flags. Even the tires are red, white, and blue on both sides to match everything up," Clarke said.

Clarke, a Vietnam veteran himself, wanted to create something to honor his family and all the men and women who have and are currently serving in the United States military.

"My dad, he served four years in islands in World War II. Uncle Joe, Uncle Leo, and Francis served in World War II. This is my veterans' appreciation trailer for all the men and women who served proudly defending this great country of ours."

Residents at the Dupont apartments say they enjoy the veterans' appreciation trailer. Some even say it brings a smile.

"It's very patriotic, and I give them man credit for all he does. He works on it a lot," said Peggy Krishak.

Krishak says many people have stopped to look at the appreciation trailer, with some making a second trip around the block.

"Then they go up there, and some of them have to turn around and come back. It's just very nice."

While the attention from the monument is nice, Clarke wants people to know that there are other ways they can appreciate their local veterans.

"What you do when you see a veteran, just thank them for their service. That means a lot to us."