'Very thankful' Korean War vets honored in Wilkes-Barre

A ceremony held Thursday in Luzerne County honored all veterans but paid special tribute to those who served in the Korean War.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The presentation of the colors by members of the Wilkes University Air Force ROTC program began a ceremony to honor veterans, particularly those who fought in the Korean War.

"The Korean War is known as the forgotten war. But as a student of history, I'm reminded that this was the great struggle between western democracies and communist North Korea, China, and Russia," said Gregory Cant, president of Wilkes University.

Cant reminded the crowd of the reason the veterans in the front row went to battle.

"The sacrifice of Korean War veterans for this country and countries across the globe will never be forgotten. Please accept our most heartfelt thanks."

Cant's words of gratitude were followed by speeches from student and veteran Ryan Evans, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, and State Senator John Yudichak.

Then, 18 veterans or their family members were presented with a Korean Ambassador for Peace medal to honor their service or sacrifice.

"I really didn't expect it to be moving, you know? I felt like I was still there," Anthony Washesky said.