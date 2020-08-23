Vendor showcase helps business owners in Luzerne County

Many of the vendors have had to cancel events due to the coronavirus.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of The Best Iced Tea truck out of Berwick set up shop in the Hazle Township Community Park as part of a vendor showcase.

The owners had already purchased all of their supplies to sell their 32-ounce iced teas, also known as The Bladder Buster, at the Bloomsburg Fair next month.

"We have a different color straw every day, and if you keep your cup you can come back and get $2 refills all day," said Ken Aten of The Best Iced Tea.

He said he and his mom have been attending the fair since 1989.

The fair is normally Aten's biggest moneymaker of the season.

"She uses it as like a buffer for the wintertime, but she won't have that this year. She's out and about certain events like we are but nothing like the Bloom fair," Aten explained.

Some of the 30 vendors said they have never been to the Bloomsburg fair; in fact, some said they don't typically do fairs or carnivals at all.

That includes the restaurant and distillery Main Street Moonshine in Schuylkill Haven.

The owners have completely shut down their bar due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

They aren't sure when they're going to re-open but owners are just trying to keep the business afloat until they do.

"In the meantime, we're continuing with our jar sales and drinks to go at the distillery, but we're also trying to do as many outdoor events as we can," said Lori Michael. "We make sales that way, pay the lights!"

Robert Jones, the owner of Udder Delights Ice Cream, said they've canceled 30 events this summer, and events like the showcase are a little bit of hope for their business.