Vendor fair in Luzerne County supports arts charity

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Encore School of Dance hosted a small business vendor fair for shoppers in Mountain Top.
The fair supported the school's charitable foundation Northeast Dance Outreach which aims to bring the arts to underserved communities.
"We've done a lot of events for children with disabilities; we got to nursing homes and residential facilities, children that are with foster care and adoption, people who otherwise can't afford dance classes, we really just wanted to bring dance and the arts to the community and those who are otherwise able to access it," said Angela Martino-Higdon, Northeast Dance Outreach.
Organizers say the proceeds from the event will help the organization buy adaptive dance equipment and other supplies in Luzerne County.
