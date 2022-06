The annual festival starts Friday at noon.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — It's everyone's favorite time of the year, it's time for the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the festival grounds at John Hopkins Memorial Park to see vendors setting up for the weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon and will continue until Saturday night, rain or shine.