Police investigate string of car break-ins in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.

Officials say the individual was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Nicholson Street on December 18 and multiple other break-ins on December 19.

The individual is also suspected to be involved with break-ins occurring in the Wyoming Valley Mall Parking Lot.

P220260918 (W-B Twp Stolen Vehicle) P220249139 (W-B Twp Retail Theft) P220260949 (W-B City Theft from... Posted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

If you have any information on the break-ins or if you recognize the individual you are asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township PD.

You can reach the police department by email at Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, texting 570-760-0215, or calling 570-606-4791.