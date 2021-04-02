Post office condemned after crash in Luzerne County

The incident occurred after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A gaping hole was left in the post office in Plains Township after an older gentleman slipped his foot off the brake and hit the gas.

Officers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Only some employees were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Post office officials say the damage is so bad that the building can not be used anymore.

Officials say they will soon have to choose a new location for this office.

As people stopped by to pick up or drop-off mail, they were surprised by the damage.

"I was obviously very surprised at first. I pulled in and the guy's like, 'oh, we're closed.' and I took a second look and I was like oh, but I wasn't thrilled with it. I know there's a lot of issues with the mail to begin with," said Jordyn Thompson of Plains Township.

All the mail from PO boxes at this post office will be transferred to the post office on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.