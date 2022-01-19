Vehicle fire damages garage in Luzerne County

Crews put out the flames and no one was injured.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused some damage to a garage area of a multi-business building in Luzerne County.

Officials on the scene say they were called out for a fire at a building in Wilkes-Barre Township around 1 p.m. along Johnson Street.

Upon arrival discovered the fire to be a car.

Crews put out the flames and no one was injured.

The damage was mostly contained except for some inside the garage area.

The businesses were not impacted by the fire.