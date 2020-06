The suspects sprayed fire extinguishers in the concession stand and dugouts along with damaging door handles.

ASHLEY, Pa. — Little League officials said a concession stand was struck by vandals.

The concession stand at Bobby Strish Memorial Park was broken into on Sunday.

The vandals sprayed two fire extinguishers all over the stand and in both dugouts.

The suspects also smashed door handles and used a brick to break into a bathroom.