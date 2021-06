Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for the vandals who damaged the Primitive Methodist Church over the weekend.

Officers found damage from fire extinguishers inside Primitive Methodist Church on Sunday.

The vandals also defecated on the floor of a bathroom and damaged a Bible and an American flag.