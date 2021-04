300 people got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A pharmacy in Luzerne County held a vaccine clinic on Sunday morning in Mountain Top.

Crestwood Pharmacy partnered with Crestwood High School and Kings and Marywood Universities to make it happen along with some volunteers.

300 people got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, but organizers say it was a "light day."

Last time this clinic was held, 1,300 people got in line.