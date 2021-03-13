Vaccine clinic for teachers opens in Kingston

If you're a teacher and you missed this round of vaccinations, you are encouraged to contact your school district.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Well into the evening, teachers continued to come out to a vaccination clinic at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 in Kingston, where they had preregistered for a COVID vaccine.



This was day one for the clinic that will run through next Tuesday.

All here will get the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine.

Shannon McLaughlin from Sweet Valley works at New Story School, a private school in Wyoming for children with special needs.



She says it's typically a hands-on job, but not after the pandemic hit a year ago.



"Our kids, although they do an amazing job of social distancing right now, they don't always understand that,” said McLaughlin.



Dr. Anthony Grieco is the executive director of the LIU 18. He expects to vaccinate 2,500 school employees over the next five days.

Dr. Grieco says while the governor did prioritize teachers, there is a priority among teachers as to who gets the shot first.



"We're dealing with K to 4 teachers, pre-K teachers, teachers that teach students with disabilities, English language learners,” said Dr. Grieco.

Dr. Grieco says after those employees get the vaccine, the shots will go to anyone else who works in a school, such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers.



"It's a very positive step in the right direction for returning our students and staff very safely back to their school community,” said Dr. Grieco.

Dr. Grieco says this is a closed clinic.