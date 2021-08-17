Vacant personal care home demolished in Nanticoke

The Nanticoke Villa was torn down to make room for new development in the city.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — It was noisy in the streets of Nanticoke on Tuesday as demolition crews tore down the old Nanticoke Villa on North Walnut Street.

"I heard it, I came down, and it was halfway down already," said Bonnie Bolton, who lives nearby.

"I brought my kids down to watch because I used to work here in like 2011, and I thought they'd like to see the machinery, " said Molly Guzenski, as she watched the demolition.

Guzenski tells Newswatch 16 her grandmother also worked in the building, back in the day when it was a hotel. After that, it was a personal-care home that closed in 2014 and later fell victim to vandalism.

"I remember every resident that stayed in all these rooms. As I watched them tear it down," added Guzenski. "It's crazy, and I used to work in that part of the building right there. They didn't get to that part yet."

The mayor of Nanticoke tells Newswatch 16 a mixed-use plaza is slated for this spot. It will include a physical therapy office, a pharmacy, and other places that are yet to be determined.

"I think they need more things for children to do around here," added Bolton.

She said she hopes whatever replaces brings life back to downtown.

"Absolutely," Bolton said. "Like when they had the bowling alley and stuff, it brought people here."