GLEN LYON, Pa. — A cluttered building caused problems for firefighters in Luzerne County.

Crews battled a fire at a vacant house Monday night around 9 o'clock on Newport Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township.

They say the place was filled with junk, making it difficult to get things under control.

Nobody got hurt.

Now, investigators are looking for a cause of Monday night's fire in Luzerne County.