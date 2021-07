The property was deemed structurally unsound by engineers.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A boarded-up property in Wilkes-Barre was demolished on Monday.

The structure was deemed structurally unsound by engineers and was deteriorating for several years.

The city paid a demolition company $15,500 to tear down the house at 120 Sambourne Street.

The money came from a community development block grant.