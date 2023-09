Flames broke out shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning along Sullivan Street in Exeter.

Crews were called to a home along Sullivan Street just before 10 a.m.; when they arrived, they found smoke in the basement.

No one was living there at the time.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire in Luzerne County.