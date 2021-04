Companies hope to repave several streets this year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Utility companies that had to make repairs under several streets in Wilkes-Barre plan to repave them this year.

According to city officials, this spring, Pennsylvania American Water plans to repave several streets, including Spruce, McLean, Brown, High, Holland, Bruce, Westminster, Collins, Mayock, Cleveland, Finn, and Dana Streets.

UGI plans to repave a section of Stanton Street this summer.