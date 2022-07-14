Upgrade coming to busy intersection in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to Hazleton to show us the plans for the Green Light-Go funding

HAZLETON, Pa. — A busy intersection in Luzerne County is about to get new and improved traffic lights.

"They are very old. The new traffic signals are more 'sensored.' They're brighter, more in sync with the timing," said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

The mayor is talking about the traffic signals at the intersection of 15th and Alter Streets. It's part of the state's Green Light-Go grant program. The project received $321,000.

People who drive this street say it's common to see bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Newswatch 16 spoke with people at the Turkey Hill who tell us they've seen several accidents at this intersection. One man told us he was hit by another car. That's another reason why city leaders feel this light needs an upgrade.

"It's an accident-prone section of the city, so it is important to get it up to safety standards. That would really help," said Mayor Cusat.

When asked about the new traffic light, people gave us mixed signals about their feelings about the upgrades.

"I don't think this is a good spot to put a more modernized light system. I feel like Broad Street would be way more better because it's a lot busier than this is, and I feel like this is as satisfactory as it can get right here," Chase Passman said.

"I think it's a good idea because I know they have been there for a long time, and it's not like the other ones that have the cameras to detect how much traffic there is," Joseph Yacowatz said.

"Everyone comes to Turkey Hill, so it's good that the light is like it is right now," Vernon Gray added.

Hazleton officials will now work on the bidding process, so it could take up to two years before the new traffic signals are installed.