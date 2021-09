Police say a car and SUV collided on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say a car and SUV collided on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, 56-year-old George Wilson of Larksville was taken the hospital where he later died.

Two others were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions following the wreck.