UPDATE: Man dead, woman hurt in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are trying to get to the bottom of a Wednesday night shooting. Two people were hit on Schuler Street. One is dead, and another is hurt.

The shots rang out around 8 p.m. Police quickly had the block shut down.

Cops at the scene wouldn't say much other than it was a shooting investigation.

Police later confirmed a man and a woman were hit. The woman should be okay, but police said, early Thursday morning, that the man died.

Neighbors told us they heard four shots and then saw a man and woman taken away in an ambulance.

"They were working on him. People from the ambulance, so he was obviously still alive," explained Lisa Chokola, neighbor. "Then they brought a woman out who was crying and screaming on the cell phone, like pretty hysterical."

"I heard what sounded like gunshots, about three or four of them." said neighbor Ed Hilla. "Then I saw police and ambulance, that's about it."

The names of the people shot have not been released.

So far, police in Wilkes-Barre have not said if anyone is in custody after the shooting on Schuler Street.