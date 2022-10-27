UPDATE: Five charged with bringing weapons on school property

Authorities say three of five men are members of a gang known to police.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An update after five people were arrested Wednesday after being on the property of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School with weapons.

Two guns, two knives, and an aluminum baseball bat were found inside the suspect's car.

Thanks to the quick actions of the school resource officer and Plains Township police officers say, they stopped a potentially major incident.

"We believe by making this stop, the members of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and plains police were able to divert an attack which could have possibly injured numerous individuals and possibly resulted in death," said District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

They are asking anyone who may have additional info about the suspects and their motive for coming to the campus to call : (570) 829-3439.