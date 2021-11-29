UPDATE: Arrest in Luzerne County fire

David Carls was taken into custody on Monday.

DRUMS, Pa. — A person of interest in relation to a house fire and armed carjacking in Hazle Township, Luzerne County has been arrested.

David Carls, 57, was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force & United States Marshals on November 29.

Carls was sought in connection with the incidents that occurred on November 16.

He faces multiple charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carls was denied bail and is locked up in Luzerne County.