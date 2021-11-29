UPDATE: Arrest in Luzerne County fire

Police caught the man they believe stole a woman's car and then set her house on fire in Luzerne County.

DRUMS, Pa. — A person of interest in relation to a house fire and armed carjacking in Butler Township, Luzerne County, has been arrested.

57-year-old David Carls was nabbed on Monday, November 29.

Police say Carls carjacked the woman earlier this month, and then started the fire at the home in the Beech Mountain Lakes Development in Drums.

He faces multiple charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carls was denied bail and is locked up in Luzerne County.